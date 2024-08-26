Harassing NRI Husbands Targeted by Telangana Police's NRI Cell

Hyderabad: Parents marry off their girl to an NRI hoping that their daughter will lead a happy life in the foreign country. However, this is not always the case. We keep hearing harrowing tales of Indian women getting harassed, beaten and tortured by their Indian-origin husbands.

To help these distressed women to seek justice, the Telangana Police constituted a nodal agency called NRI Cell of the Women Safety Wing in July 2019. The NRI Cell accepts complaints from the victims against their accused NRI husbands. The victims of domestic violence can also file their complaints through e-mail, She Teams WhatsApp, National/State Women’s Commission or its official X account (formerly Twitter).

After registering the case, the authorities of NRI Cell of the Women Safety Wing explores all legal means at their disposal to bring the accused NRI husbands to justice. The nodal agency can also issue a Look Out Circular (LOCs) for the accused Indian nationals and may also seek to seize or cancel their passports.

Following services are provided by the NRI Cell of the Women Safety Wing:

Legal guidance is provided to the affected women

Registration of cases related to domestic violence are accepted

Communication with the Regional Passport Office 9RPO), Union Home Ministry, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), National Commission for Women and Consulate offices abroad to bring back accused NRI husbands

Coordination with the NGOs in foreign country to provide legal help to the affected women

Sensitising the families of NRI brides on various topics through posters, brochures and social media

Performance of NRI Cell of the Women Safety Wing from July 2019 to July 2024:

Total complaints received : 1,801

Cases registered : 450

Cases resolved : 150

Proposed for issuing LOCs : 216

Look Out Circulars issued : 68

Cases of cancellation of passports of NRI husbands: 19

Passports of NRI husbands impounded by courts: 23

Accused brought to India and faced trial in courts: 47

