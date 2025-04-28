No Changes to Telangana Intermediate Syllabus for 2025-26: Govt Rejects BIE’s Proposal

The Telangana government has rejected the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education's (TG BIE) proposal to revise the intermediate syllabus and introduce internal assessments for the upcoming academic year. As a result, the current syllabus will remain in place for the 2025-2026 academic session.

The TG BIE had planned to update the syllabus for the first time in 13 years, forming subject-specific expert committees to align the new curriculum with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) standards. Among the key recommendations was a 30% reduction in the chemistry syllabus, aimed at reducing the academic burden on students. Similar reductions of 15-20% were suggested for mathematics and physics.

Additionally, the committees proposed modernizing the curriculum for commerce and arts students by introducing internal assessments. These assessments were designed to consist of four rounds, each worth five marks, contributing to a total of 20 marks, while the main theory examination would carry 80 marks.

Despite these proposals, the government has expressed concerns about the practicality of implementing such changes so close to the beginning of the academic year, which starts on June 2. Sources reveal that the government believes rushing these revisions would cause confusion and disrupt preparations, given the limited time to develop new content and print textbooks.

The government has instructed the TG BIE to conduct a comprehensive study before moving forward with syllabus changes in the future. This decision ensures that the existing syllabus will continue, allowing for a smoother transition into the next academic year.