Telangana Plans Semester System for Schools?

The Telangana government is planning to introduce a semester system for students from Class 9 to Intermediate. This new system is expected to replace the current annual exam pattern.

The main aim of the change is to reduce pressure on students and help them study regularly throughout the year. Instead of preparing for one big final exam, students will write exams twice a year after completing each semester.

Education experts believe this system will help students understand subjects better and reduce stress during final exams. Teachers can also identify weak areas early and support students before the next semester.

The government is also focusing on practical learning instead of only theory-based teaching. Schools may improve laboratories and encourage students to learn through experiments and activities.

Another proposal under discussion is merging Intermediate education with the school education system. Officials believe these changes can improve the quality of education in Telangana and prepare students for competitive exams.

If implemented, the semester system could become a major change in Telangana’s education sector.