YS Jagan Back From London

AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to India late at night after concluding his private Europe tour. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister landed at Bengaluru Airport, where several party workers and supporters gathered to welcome him back with enthusiasm.

Videos and pictures from the airport quickly started circulating on social media, attracting attention from party followers and political observers alike. What caught the attention of many was Jagan’s different look during his return. Known mostly for appearing in traditional white attire, he was seen wearing a casual denim shirt and matching pants, giving him a fresh and relaxed appearance.

Jagan had reportedly travelled to Europe on April 26 along with his wife, YS Bharathi Reddy, for a personal visit. After spending nearly two weeks abroad, the couple has now returned to India.

Supporters at the airport greeted the YSRCP chief with cheers and slogans as he made his way out of the terminal. The reception reflected the continued support he enjoys among party cadres despite being out of power in Andhra Pradesh.

The visuals of Jagan’s airport appearance and the crowd gathered to receive him have now gone viral across social media platforms, with many discussing both his return and his new casual style statement.