Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth, Cameraman Dies In Shocking Hyderabad ORR Accident

In a tragic road accident, two young men from Andhra Pradesh lost their lives on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) during the early hours of Sunday. The victims were identified as K. Bharath Kanth, a budding Telugu actor, and G. Sai Trilok, a cinematographer. Both were 31 years old.

According to police officials, the accident took place on the ORR stretch between Bongloor and Thukkuguda near exit number 12. Bharath Kanth was driving the car when it reportedly crashed into a container truck moving ahead of them.

Police said both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok suffered severe injuries in the accident and died on the spot. The two were residents of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh and had worked on several short films, movies, web series, and other media projects.

Adibatla Inspector B. Ravi Kumar stated that the accident is believed to have happened due to rash and negligent driving. After the incident, police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Later, the bodies were handed over to the victims’ family members. The sudden deaths of the young actor and cinematographer have shocked many people in the Telugu film industry and among their friends and well-wishers.

The accident has once again raised concerns about road safety and speeding on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road, where several serious accidents have been reported in recent months.