Hyderabad Woman Kills Sons With Coconut Axe, Ends Life Over Genetic Disorder

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 32-year-old woman killed her two young sons and ended her own life. The incident was reported in the suburbs of Hyderabad in the Gajularamaram area.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Tejaswini, left a six-page suicide note elaborating on the reasons for taking such an extreme step.

The woman was reportedly suffering from a genetic eye disorder. The disorder was passed on to her sons – Arshit Reddy and Ashish Reddy. While details on their treatment were not available, the mother and sons were required to use eye drops every four hours. Otherwise, they would struggle with visibility.

In the suicide note, Tejaswini stated that she and her husband would often quarrel. She wrote that her husband would say things like ‘Go die if you want to’. Unable to bear the physical and mental stress, the woman decided to take the extreme step.

She reportedly killed her sons with an axe used to chop coconuts and jumped to death from the fifth floor of her building.

While Tejaswini and Arshit died instantly, Ashish succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.