Kerala Blasters announce 27-man squad for Kalinga Super Cup 2025

Kochi, April 18 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC have officially unveiled their 27-member squad for the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter under recently appointed head coach David Catala.

The team has been undergoing intensive training sessions in Kochi following the conclusion of their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign, focusing on integrating Catala’s tactical approach and building up towards the tournament. Since his arrival, the Spanish tactician has had a valuable few weeks to assess the squad, gel with the players, and prepare for the challenges ahead.

In December, the Blasters sacked head coach Mikael Stahre after the team’s poor start in the 2024-25 ISL season, with the 'Manjappada' having won only three of their opening 12 matches and sitting at 10th place at the time of his departure.

After Stahre's departure T. G. Purushothaman was named the interim head coach and led the Yellow Army to an eighth-place finish in the season.

The Blasters are set to face defending champions East Bengal FC in the tournament’s opening match on April 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This encounter will be a significant test for Catala and his squad as they aim to make a strong impression in this knockout-style competition.

The Kalinga Super Cup 2025 will follow a single-elimination format featuring 16 teams, including 13 clubs from the ISL and three clubs from the I-League. The tournament is set to run from April 20 to May 3, with all matches hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Kamaljit Singh, Alsabith ST, Muhammed Jaseen.

Defenders: Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Milos Drincic, Dusan Lagator, Naocha Singh, Aibanbha Dohling, Muhammed Saheef, Sandeep Singh.

Midfielders: Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Freddy Lallawmawma, Adrian Luna, Mohammed Azhar, Yoihenba Meitei, Ebindas Yesudasan, Korou Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Renthlei Lalthanmawia.

Strikers: Jesus Jimenez, Kwame Peprah, Noah Sadaoui, Ishan Pandita, Sreekuttan MS.

