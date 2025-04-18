Daniel Munoz signs contract extension with Crystal Palace till 2028

London, April 18 (IANS) Daniel Munoz has extended his contract with Crystal Palace until the summer of 2028.

Since joining from Genk in January 2024, the Colombia international has played an integral part in Palace’s success, registering six goals and 10 assists in 54 appearances in red and blue.

"From day one, I felt the energy on the field at Selhurst Park – now, it's my home. This new contract is more than just a signature, it's a promise to keep fighting with passion and heart for the fans who live every moment with us," said Munoz in a video posted by Palace.

This season alone, Munoz has scored important goals in Palace's FA Cup run against Doncaster Rovers and Millwall; netted the winner against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park; twice won the club’s Goal of the Month award; and was voted Palace Player of the Month in February.

At the other end of the pitch, no other Premier League defender this season has won more tackles than Munoz’s 106, while he ranks highly among the league’s top full-backs for both sprints and distance covered.

Chairman Steve Parish said, “This is fantastic news for Crystal Palace. Daniel is the epitome of an excellent professional, giving his all in every match and training session.

“He has made a great impact since arriving in South London last year, and I am delighted that he has chosen to commit his future to the club.”

The Colombia international began his career in his native country, earning a move to Atletico Nacional, the nation’s most successful side. He moved to Europe in 2020, heading to Belgium to join Genk and winning the Belgian Cup the same season before securing a move to London in 2024.

His international debut followed in 2021, and he has since notched up 38 caps for Los Cafeteros, including Colombia’s run to the semi-finals of the Copa America where they narrowly lost on penalties to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

