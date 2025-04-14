India’s raw silk production rises steadily, exports surge in last 6 years

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) India’s raw silk production has experienced steady growth, rising from 31,906 metric tonnes (MT) in 2017-18 to 38,913 MT in 2023-24, as exports figures also jumped significantly in the period.

This growth is supported by the expansion of mulberry plantations from 223,926 hectare in 2017-18 to 263,352 hectare in 2023-24, which boosted mulberry silk production from 22,066 MT in 2017-18 to 29,892 MT in 2023-24, according to latest government data.

Total raw silk production increased from 31,906 MT in 2017-18 to 38,913 MT in 2023-24. Exports of silk and silk goods rose from Rs 1,649.48 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 2,027.56 crore in 2023-24.

As per Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) reports, the country exported 3348 MT of silk waste in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, raw silk production is estimated at 34,042 metric tonnes in the April-January period of 2024-25, which is a close to 10,000 tonnes increase over the corresponding figure of 24,299 metric tonnes in the same period of 2014-15.

India is the second largest producer of silk and also the largest consumer of silk in the world. In India, mulberry silk is produced mainly in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal, while the non-mulberry silks are produced in Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Orissa and north-eastern states.

Mulberry silk comes from silkworms that eat only mulberry leaves. It is soft, smooth, and shiny with a bright glow, making it perfect for luxury sarees and high-end fabrics. Around 92 per cent of the country's total raw silk production comes from mulberry.

Non-mulberry silk (also known as Vanya silk) comes from wild silkworms that feed on leaves from trees like oak, castor and arjun. This silk has a natural, earthy feel with less shine but is strong, durable, and eco-friendly.

The government schemes play a crucial role in the growth of the silk industry in India. These initiatives provide financial support and resources for various activities related to sericulture.

The 'Silk Samagra' scheme is an important initiative by the government to improve the sericulture industry across India. Its objective is to scale up production by improving the quality and productivity and to empower downtrodden, poor and backward families through various activities of sericulture in the country.

The ‘Silk Samagra-2’ is an extension of this effort with a budget of Rs 4,679.85 crore for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

So far, Rs. 1,075.58 crore has been provided in central assistance, benefiting over 78,000 people. Financial support has been given to Andhra Pradesh (Rs. 72.50 crore) and Telangana (Rs. 40.66 crore) for the last three years to help with ‘Silk Samagra-2’ components, as per the government data.

