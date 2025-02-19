Hyderabad: HYDRAA Restores Bathukamma Kunta, Discovers Underground Water Just Four Feet Below

Hyderabad: A surprising discovery of underground water at just four feet deep in the heart of the city has sparked widespread discussion and excitement among residents. The incident, which took place during restoration work at Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, has gone viral on social media, leaving many intrigued about its origins.

The Hyderabad Urban Development and Restoration Authority (HYDRAA) had initiated excavation work as part of the restoration of Bathukamma Kunta. As the digging commenced, workers were astonished to see water emerging from the pit at a shallow depth. The unexpected find led to speculation about whether it was a natural underground water source or a damaged water pipeline.

Initial assumptions pointed to a possible pipeline leakage, but officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) swiftly arrived at the site to assess the situation. After a thorough inspection, they confirmed that no underground water pipelines existed in the area, ruling out any possibility of a leak.

With summer in full swing and concerns over drinking water scarcity mounting, this discovery has become a hot topic among Hyderabadis. The presence of water at such a shallow depth has raised questions about groundwater levels and the possibility of previously unknown water reserves within the city.

Authorities are expected to conduct further investigations to determine the significance of this finding and its potential implications for water conservation efforts in Hyderabad.