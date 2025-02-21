Telangana High Court Serious on HYDRA over Demolitions Holidays, Weekends

The Telangana High Court has shown its strong displeasure with the actions of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), especially the demolition of buildings on holidays. The court is frustrated by HYDRA's consistent flouting of its orders, despite repeated instructions to serve notices and give time to respond before conducting demolitions.

"How many times are we going to have to do this? Why aren't you listening?" the court lamented, clearly exasperated by HYDRA's actions. The judges faulted the impromptu demolitions, asking if HYDRA could "change the face of the city overnight?" The sharply worded remarks from the court reflect continued concerns regarding openness and accountability in city planning and demolition processes in Hyderabad.

The High Court has cautioned HYDRA of severe repercussions if it does not adhere to legal processes. The judges threatened to close down HYDRA if it continues to ignore the law. Due process has to be adhered to before taking action, the court stressed.

This is not the first time HYDRA has been criticized for its activities. The agency has been embroiled in several controversial demolitions, including the demolition of properties belonging to high-profile individuals like Telugu cinema icon Nagarjuna.

The Telangana High Court's firm action against the activities of HYDRA is a step in the right direction for anyone who cares about transparency and accountability in city planning. Additional hearings on the case are imminent, and it remains to be seen how HYDRA will comply with the instructions of the court.

