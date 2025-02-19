Deepika Padukone finally discovers the reason behind her introverted nature

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone recently made a surprising revelation about her personality, uncovering the reason behind her introverted nature.

The 'Fighter' actress took to her Instagram and reposted a video suggesting that intelligent people tend to enjoy being alone and are naturally inclined towards introversion.

In the clip, an Instagram user is heard saying, “Here’s how you know somebody is intelligent. This is a simple theory and observation. The more intelligent someone is, the more they struggle with social interactions. Or, as he put it, the more intelligent someone is, the more at risk they are of becoming antisocial. Intelligent people like to be alone. They tend to be natural introverts. In fact, they have a small, select group of people they trust, and they feel a bit uncomfortable when surrounded by others, especially strangers.”

Reposting the video, Deepika wrote, “Aah! I have always wondered why I am such an introvert… Now I know.”

Meanwhile, the 'Piku' actress recently shared a delightful moment with her 'Fighter 'co-star Anil Kapoor and actor Kartik Aaryan at a public event in Mumbai. Deepika and Anil, known for their friendly chemistry, were spotted engaging in a cheerful conversation and exchanging pleasantries. The event also saw the presence of actor Jackie Shroff. In a video shared by a fan page, Deepika was seen giving Kartik a warm hug.

This was Padukone’s second public appearance since becoming a mother. She welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh in September of last year.

On the work front, she was last seen in the blockbuster "Kalki 2898 AD," which also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Deepika also appeared in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama "Singham Again" alongside Ranveer. In the action-packed drama, she played the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

"Singham Again" also starred Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. It was the fifth installment in Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

-IANS

ps/

