February 19 Bank Holiday here in India

India is celebrating the birthday of the great Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, today, February 19, 2025. Therefore, banking operations in Maharashtra will be impacted, with many wondering if banks are open or closed today.

In India, holidays for banks are announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and comprise national holidays, state-level festivals, and notable observances. Banks also tend to close on Sundays as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Nonetheless, it must be pointed out that bank shutdowns today are not across the country, but are Maharashtra-specific. All the banking institutions across the state, both private banks and public sector banks, shall remain shut today on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Physical branches of banks shall remain shut, but online facilities shall continue. Net banking, mobile banking, and UPI services shall function uninterrupted.

So, if you are in Maharashtra and require visiting a bank today, then you will have to wait for tomorrow. However, if you want to access online banking services, you will not face any problems.

