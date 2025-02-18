NTR- Neel Movie: Shoot to Kick-Start on February 20th?

Jr.NTR is on a roll. The Tollywood star is making the right moves by picking interesting subjects and film-makers. After the success of Devara, all eyes are on NTR's mammoth project with successful director Prasanth Neel. The KGF and Salaar director, known for portraying heroes in massy avatars, is all set to get the project rolling. If reports are to be believed, Neel doesn't want to wait anymore on the project.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the prestigious NTR-Neel is all set to kick-start shooting very soon. Industry buzz is that the director will commence shooting for this project on the 20th of February but the hero might not attend the shooting. It's believed that NTR will join the shoot in a few days. The actor is currently shotoing for Ayan Mukherji's War-2.

The movie annoucement was made official but since then, there was no major update on the cast and crew. However, that has changed since the past few days as Rukmini Vasanth is set to be paired alongside Jr.NTR for this big-budgeted action drama. With Neel's successful collaboration with Ravi Basrur, it can be assumed that he will compose music for the film. Other cast and crew details are awaited.

It also remains to be seen if Mythri Movie Makers will make a big announcement on the day of the shoot and make it official.