Rumours on Suriya's Kanguva: Suriya Fans Disappointed?

There are rumours circulating in Kollywood that the film "Kanguva" will not be released during the Dussehra festival as initially planned.

The makers had recently announced that "Kanguva" would be released on October 10, with the Dussehra holidays in mind. However, there is speculation that the film will not hit theatres on that date.

Instead, Kanguva may now be postponed to November, with the possibility of a Diwali release. The official confirmation on this matter is still awaited.

Directed by Siva and starring Suriya, the movie also features Disha Patani as the female lead, with Bobby Deol and Yogi Babu in key roles.