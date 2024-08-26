Tunisian President replaces 19 ministers ahead of presidential election

Tunis, Aug 26 (IANS) Tunisian President Kais Saied announced a sweeping reshuffle of 19 ministers, including those for foreign affairs, defence and health, ahead of the presidential election on October 6.

"This morning, August 25, 2024, the President of the Republic has decided to make a governmental change," the Tunisian Presidency said in a statement posted on its Facebook page, without providing reasons for the decision.

Saied has appointed Khaled Sehili as the new Defence Minister, succeeding Imed Memmich; Mohamed Ali Nafti as the new Foreign Minister, succeeding Nabil Ammar; and Mustapha Ferjani as the new Health Minister, succeeding Ali Mrabet, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

On August 8, the President sacked Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, replacing him with Kamel Maddouri, the Social Affairs Minister.

Saied will seek a second five-year term in the upcoming presidential election.

Earlier in July, Tunisian President Kais Saied called a presidential election for October 6, setting himself up for possible re-election as many of his political opponents are behind bars.

