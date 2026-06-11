Karuppu OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Suriya's latest blockbuster Karuppu is preparing for its digital debut after enjoying a highly successful theatrical run. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2026 and became one of the year's biggest box office successes.

OTT Release Date Confirmed

Following weeks of strong performance in cinemas, Karuppu is now set to premiere on OTT. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming the film from June 12.

Viewers will be able to watch the movie in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, making it accessible to a wider audience across India.

Strong Box Office Performance

Released on May 15, Karuppu opened to an impressive response from audiences. The film registered a strong opening weekend and continued its successful run in theatres.

The movie reportedly collected over Rs 188 crore worldwide during its opening weekend and later crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office, making it the top-performing Tamil film of 2026.

The film also delivered one of the biggest opening weekends of Suriya's career and set a new benchmark for Tamil-language releases this year.

Star Cast and Crew

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy.

With its theatrical success now behind it, the film is expected to attract a fresh wave of viewers when it begins streaming on June 12.