TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Released; Direct link

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced the TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026 for both first-year and second-year students. Candidates who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) can now access their results online.

Nearly Four Lakh Students Awaited Results

The supplementary examinations were conducted for students from both general and vocational streams seeking to improve their scores or clear pending subjects. Nearly four lakh candidates appeared for the exams across Telangana.

To ensure uninterrupted access, the board reportedly arranged additional high-speed servers to handle the heavy rush of students checking their results simultaneously.

Steps to Check TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026

Students can download their provisional marks memo by following these simple steps:

Visit the official websites: results.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in

or Click on the TG Inter IPASE 1st Year or 2nd Year Results 2026 link

Choose the appropriate stream: General or Vocational

Enter the Supplementary Examination Hall Ticket Number

Submit the details to view and download the marks memo

The digital marks memo contains subject-wise marks, grades, and the qualifying status of the student.

Results Important for College Admissions

The announcement of the supplementary results comes at a crucial time for students planning higher education admissions. Those who have successfully cleared the examinations will now be eligible to participate in various undergraduate admission processes.

EAPCET Counselling Around the Corner

The timing is particularly significant for engineering aspirants, as the TG EAPCET 2026 web counselling process is scheduled to begin on June 19. Students who passed the supplementary examinations now have the opportunity to register and take part in the upcoming counselling sessions without delay.

With the results now available, thousands of students can move forward with their academic plans and secure admissions into professional and degree courses across the state.

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