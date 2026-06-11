Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Remuneration Becomes Hot Topic

Janhvi Kapoor is making headlines not only for the success of Peddi but also for the impressive remuneration she reportedly received for the film. According to trade reports, the actress was paid around ₹8 crore to play the female lead opposite Ram Charan in the blockbuster movie.

The reported amount is said to be the highest paycheck of Janhvi's career so far. Industry sources claim that she earned nearly ₹5 crore for her previous Telugu film Devara, making her Peddi remuneration a significant jump of almost 50 percent.

Despite the discussions and controversy surrounding her character in Peddi, Janhvi remained professional throughout the shoot and completed her role successfully. The film went on to become a major box-office success, further boosting her popularity in the Telugu film industry.

With the success of both Devara and Peddi, Janhvi is now considered one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. Trade analysts point out that she currently enjoys a perfect success record in Tollywood, with both her Telugu releases performing well at the box office.

The actress is also busy with several upcoming projects. She is expected to star opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's upcoming film Raka. In Bollywood, she has films like Lag Ja Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya in the pipeline.

Industry experts believe the success of Peddi and her growing demand could lead to even bigger opportunities and higher remuneration in the future. While the Telugu version of Peddi emerged as a blockbuster, its Hindi version failed to make a significant impact at the box office.