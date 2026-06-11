Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 11: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a decline on June 11, 2026, following weakness in global bullion markets and profit-booking by investors. Gold slipped below the ₹1.50 lakh mark per 10 grams in several cities, while silver prices also moved lower. Market experts say uncertainty over global inflation and geopolitical tensions has increased volatility in precious metal prices.
Consumers planning to buy jewellery or invest in bullion may find the current correction beneficial, as prices have fallen from recent highs. However, rates may vary slightly between cities due to local taxes and jewellers' charges.
Gold Prices Today, June 11, 2026:
Mumbai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600
- 18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800
Delhi
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,150
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,750
- 18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,950
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600
- 18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800
Kolkata
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600
- 18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800
Chennai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600
- 18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600
- 18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800
Silver Prices Today, June 11, 2026:
- Mumbai – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Delhi – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Pune – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Ahmedabad – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Jaipur – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Lucknow – ₹2,35,900/kg
- Chennai – ₹2,36,900/kg
- Hyderabad – ₹2,36,900/kg
- Vijayawada – ₹2,36,900/kg
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,36,900/kg
- Coimbatore – ₹2,36,900/kg