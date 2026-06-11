Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 11: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a decline on June 11, 2026, following weakness in global bullion markets and profit-booking by investors. Gold slipped below the ₹1.50 lakh mark per 10 grams in several cities, while silver prices also moved lower. Market experts say uncertainty over global inflation and geopolitical tensions has increased volatility in precious metal prices.

Consumers planning to buy jewellery or invest in bullion may find the current correction beneficial, as prices have fallen from recent highs. However, rates may vary slightly between cities due to local taxes and jewellers' charges.

Gold Prices Today, June 11, 2026:

Mumbai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600

18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800

Delhi

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,150

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,750

18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,950

Bengaluru

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600

18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800

Kolkata

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600

18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800

Chennai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600

18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800

Hyderabad

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,49,000

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,36,600

18K Gold (10g): ₹1,11,800

Silver Prices Today, June 11, 2026: