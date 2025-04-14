The online streaming world is always abuzz with great new releases. This week, April 14-18, 2025, is no different. There's something for everyone, ranging from gripping dramas to spine-tingling horror tales. Let's take a look at the latest releases on different OTT platforms that you should not miss.

The Last of Us Season 2 (April 14)

The long-awaited second season of The Last of Us is now available. The post-apocalyptic series continues five years after the previous season, with Ellie on a quest for revenge throughout a crumbling America. With its thrilling narrative and dramatic action scenes, this season is sure to be as engaging as the first.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow (April 15)

Get ready to explore the eerie origins of Hawkins in this stage prequel to the hit series Stranger Things. This documentary offers an exclusive glimpse into the creation of the acclaimed stage production, featuring insights from the creative team.

Khauf (April 18)

Khauf is a psychologically intense horror series based within the walls of a Delhi women's hostel. Madhu, a young woman looking for refuge from her dark past, finds herself trapped by evil forces dwelling in her new home. With a gifted ensemble cast starring Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar, this series has much to offer with a sensational ride.

Logout (April 18)

In this psychological thriller, Babil Khan plays the role of Pratyush Dua, a 26-year-old social media influencer on the verge of gaining 10 million followers. But his carefully crafted life takes a turn when a demented fan takes over his phone, transporting him into a gruesome fight for survival. With its commentary on the darker aspects of social media, Logout is guaranteed to find an ear with the audience.

Other Notable Releases

Government Cheese (April 16): A dramedy, filmed in 1969's San Fernando Valley, about the troubled homecoming of Hampton Chambers, an inventor-turned-ex-burglar.

The Stolen Girl (April 16): A tense psychological thriller about a private flight attendant whose daughter goes missing after a sleepover with a new friend.

Fight or Flight (April 17): A high-flying action thriller where a discredited former FBI agent has to chase down an unknown assailant by the codename 'The Ghost' aboard a plane from Singapore to San Francisco.

Murmur (April 17): Tamil cinema's first found-footage horror film, tracking down four YouTubers into the Javadhu Hills haunts.

Ransom Canyon (April 17): A romantic Western filmed in the Texas Hill Country, as a stoic rancher and a former concert pianist find love, loss, and revenge.

Daveed (April 18): A Malayalam-language sports drama about a former boxer who became a security guard and must face his past demons and regain his fighting spirit.

Grand Tour (April 18): A fantastic race through Asia, as the series follows a British civil servant who leaves his bride-to-be on their wedding day.

Jane Season 3 (April 18): The last season of the Emmy Award-winning series, which sees young environmentalist Jane Garcia going on fantastical missions to save endangered species around the globe.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 (April 18): Detective Elliot Stabler faces his most intimate and dangerous challenges to date as he takes on a ruthless crime family with ties to his Rome operations in the past.

With so many thrilling new shows, this week is going to be one to remember for OTT fans. So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and enjoy the ride!

Also read: SSMB 29 Update: Rajamouli Ropes in Deva Katta as Dialogue Writer