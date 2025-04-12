Hanuman Jayanti, IPL 2025 Match: 17,000 Police Deployed in Hyderabad on April 12

The Hyderabad police have strengthened security and traffic arrangements ahead of two major events on Saturday, April 12 — the Hanuman Jayanti processions and the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at Uppal Stadium.

In view of the large crowds expected across the city, authorities have deployed over 17,000 police personnel to ensure law and order. A joint control room will be operational from 8 AM at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to monitor all events.

A total of 196 Hanuman Jayanti processions will take place across the city. Of these, 150 will be held within Hyderabad Commissionerate limits, while 46 processions will begin from Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates.

The main Hanuman Jayanti procession will start from Sri Rama Mandir in Gowliguda and end at Tadbund Hanuman Temple, covering a distance of 12.2 km. Police have asked devotees to cooperate and follow safety guidelines. Traffic restrictions will be imposed along the procession routes to manage crowd movement.

The Rachakonda Police will also enforce traffic diversions around Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, for the IPL match. Vehicles from Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda will be diverted at HMDA Bhagyath Road towards Nagole. Traffic from L.B. Nagar must use the U-turn at Nagole Metro Station. Vehicles from Tarnaka will be diverted at Habsiguda X Road towards Nacharam and Cherlapally. Commuters from Ramanthapur to Uppal will take an alternate route via Metro Pillar 972 and Street No. 8.

Citizens are advised to plan their travel in advance and follow updates through official traffic channels.