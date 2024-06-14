Fight Between Mega Heroes: Allu Arjun Vs Sai Dharam Tej

All is reportedly not well between mega heroes Allu Arjun and Sai Dharam Tej. Sai Dharam Tej reportedly unfollowed Allu Arjun on social media platforms like Twitter (X), Facebook and Instagram accounts. It is suspected that the move is due to the political differences within the Mega family. While Allu Arjun recently announced his support to his close friend and YSRCP MLA candidate Silpa Ravi Chandra Reddy in Nandyal, this reportedly didn't go well within Mega Family.

Since Chiranjeevi and the rest of the Mega family took sides with Pawan Kalyan's Janasena and NDA, Allu Arjun's support to his close friend is reportedly "found fault". However, Allu Arjun had earlier clarified all he did was supporting his close friend. Yet, Mega family and Mega fans continue to target Allu Arjun for no reason.

Escalating things further, Sai Dharam Teja aka Sai Durga Tej has cut social ties with Allu Arjun, indicating a fight between the actors within the family.