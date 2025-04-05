F1: Verstappen claims pole in Japanese GP Qualifying ahead of McLarens

Suzuka, April 5 (IANS) Max Verstappen pulled off a stunning late lap to take pole position for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, denying McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in a nail-biting finish at Suzuka Circuit on Saturday.

Despite struggling for grip early in the session and reporting issues with tyre performance, the Red Bull ace surged to the top with a blistering 1m 26.983s lap, just 0.012s quicker than Norris, while Piastri had to settle for third.

McLaren had dominated the early phases, with Piastri topping Q1 and Norris leading Q2, and looked set to continue that form in Q3. But Verstappen’s final run saw him snatch pole away in the dying moments, reinforcing his dominance despite initial doubts.

Charles Leclerc led the Ferrari charge in fourth, while George Russell took fifth for Mercedes after a scruffy final effort. Rookie Kimi Antonelli impressed once again, qualifying sixth in the second Mercedes. Another standout was Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar, who overcame technical issues earlier in the session to claim P7.

Lewis Hamilton had a mixed session, ending eighth in the Ferrari, just ahead of Alex Albon’s Williams and Ollie Bearman’s Haas, the latter notching his best qualifying result of the season.

The major shock in Q2 was Yuki Tsunoda’s elimination. The Japanese driver, making his debut for Red Bull at his home Grand Prix, was knocked out in P15 - one place behind his predecessor Liam Lawson. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso also missed out on Q3, with Sainz now under investigation for allegedly impeding Hamilton.

Further down the order, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto failed to advance beyond Q1 for Kick Sauber, while Esteban Ocon, Jack Doohan, and Lance Stroll also had disappointing sessions - Stroll finishing last after a trip through the gravel.

