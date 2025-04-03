April 4 Schools Holiday in Telangana due to rain?

With heavy rainfall lashing various parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, there is a strong likelihood of schools being declared a holiday on April 4. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall till April 5, which may prompt the authorities to declare a holiday to ensure the safety of students.

The IMD has forecasted moderate to heavy rain in a number of districts in Telangana, such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy. The rain would be with thunderstorms and gusty winds, and this could lead to inconveniences in daily life.

In Hyderabad, rain began on April 3 at 2 PM and may continue till 5 PM and also got yellow alert until April 5. The city already witnessed waterlogging in many parts, and the movement of traffic has been disrupted.

Telangana Government has not issued any formal notification regarding the declaration of a holiday for schools on April 4. But if the rain keeps pouring in like this, the government can make a decision to declare a holiday for the safety of students.

Parents and students are requested to monitor the weather updates and wait for the official announcement from the government before planning anything. Keep watching for the latest information on the weather conditions and any announcements on school holidays.

