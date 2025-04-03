Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay airports set to resume local operations

Yangon, April 3 (IANS) Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw International Airport and Mandalay International Airport, damaged by a devastating earthquake, are set to resume local travel services.

The two airports had temporarily halted flights following the earthquake, Xinhua news agency reported citing details from the Myanmar Radio and Television on Thursday.

According to the Department of Civil Aviation, Mandalay International Airport will reopen at 6 am local time on April 4, while Nay Pyi Taw International Airport will resume operations at 6 am local time on April 5, it added.

As of Thursday morning, Myanmar has experienced 66 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

These aftershocks followed a devastating 7.7-magnitude temblor that struck the country last Friday.

Meanwhile, the State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman, Min Aung Hlaing, said that Myanmar's government will allocate 500 billion kyats (about $238.09 million) for earthquake relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Myanmar leader made the statement at a cash donation ceremony in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday, where well-wishers donated 104.44 billion kyats ($49.71 million) in cash and non-cash items worth 12.4 billion kyats ($5.9 million), state-owned daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The contributions were received by the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, the SAC Vice Chairman, council members, and other relevant officials, it added.

Following the deadly earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, Min Aung Hlaing called for international assistance. In response, rescue teams, medics and nurses from 16 countries and regions have arrived in Myanmar with humanitarian aid and medical supplies as of March 31, it said.

Among the 18 powerful earthquakes that have struck Myanmar, the 7.7-magnitude quake was the second strongest, following an 8.0-magnitude temblor that hit the country in 1912, according to the local daily Myanma Alinn.

The death toll from Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,085, with 4,715 injured and 341 still missing, according to the State Administration Council information team on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.