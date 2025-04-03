IPL 2025: MI's Suryakumar, Tilak, Deepak seek blessings at Ram Mandir ahead of LSG clash

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Ahead of their next match against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 season, Mumbai Indians players including Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

In a picture shared by the franchise on social media on Thursday, Suryakumar and Deepak were seen along with their wives Devisha and Jaya, respectively.

In their previous match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians registered a dominating eight-wicket win and ended their two-game losing streak in their first home fixture at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Ryan Rickelton struck an unbeaten half-century after young debutant pacer Ashwani Kumar destroyed KKR with his four-wicket haul to lead MI to their first points at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening.

Ashwani first stole the show with a sensational 4-24, the best figures by an Indian bowler on his IPL debut, as KKR were bowled out for 116 in 16.2 overs. Later, Rickelton's unbeaten 62 off 41 balls ensured MI chased down 117 with ease in just 12.5 overs.

After securing their first win of the season, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya expressed his satisfaction and credited franchise scouts for picking talent like Ashwani.

"Very satisfying to win, especially at home. The way we did it, as a group, everyone chipped in - can't be happier. It's always a challenge of picking one guy here and there. With our team, it's pretty sorted with the players who we are backing. This wicket just offered a bit more and we thought Ashwani can come in and bowl the way he bowled," the all-rounder had said after the match.

"First of all, it's all because of the scouts. All MI scouts have gone all the places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game and it looked like he had that zip and late swing, had a different action and plus he is a lefty. The way he took that wicket of Russell was a very crucial wicket. And especially, how he started with that catch of Quinton. Was great to see a fast bowler jumping that high. As I mentioned earlier, it's a great sign for everyone to chip in and kick of the tournament for us," he added.

Before the clash against Kolkata, Mumbai suffered consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.