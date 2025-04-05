Good news for Delhi: Minister Parvesh Sharma ahead of Ayushman Bharat scheme launch

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) In a major development for Delhi's healthcare sector, the much-awaited Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is all set to be launched in the national Capital on Saturday.

Minister Parvesh Sharma, speaking to IANS, expressed his enthusiasm over the initiative, saying, "It’s a big piece of good news for Delhi. An agreement is being signed today between the central Government and the Delhi Government. Under this, millions of poor people in Delhi will now be able to avail free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh through the Ayushman Yojana. This is a very big and positive step."

The Delhi government and the central government are poised to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday, marking a significant step towards providing healthcare benefits to the poorest families in the city.

The scheme will enable Delhi's most vulnerable populations to access medical treatment, covering a wide array of medical services, including hospitalisations, surgeries, and diagnostic treatments, free of cost.

The move is expected to have a profound impact on the city’s healthcare system, ensuring that those from the lowest income brackets receive quality medical care without the financial burden.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta confirmed that the MoU would be signed today, officially implementing the scheme in the city. This partnership aims to deliver Ayushman Bharat’s health coverage to Delhi residents, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive healthcare.

In addition to the healthcare development, Minister Parvesh Sharma also spoke about the ongoing development in the Princess Park area, stating, "This area is called Princess Park, and we have resolved many of the problems that people were facing here."

The initiative aims to improve infrastructure and services for local residents, further solidifying the government's commitment to public welfare.

