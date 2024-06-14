Taylor Swift confirms end of Eras Tour in December 2025 with no further extensions

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will not extend into its third calendar year with added dates in 2025.

The singer-songwriter announced that her global trek will conclude with its currently scheduled final dates in North America in December of this year, reports 'Variety.'

Swift made this announcement during the 100th show of the tour on the first night of a weekend engagement in Liverpool.

"You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour," she declared, a number already well-known to most Swifties in attendance.

The singer acknowledged that reaching the triple-digit mark 15 months into the tour blows her mind.

Quoted by 'Variety,' she said: "That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me, because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life."

The singer noted that the reality of the tour ending was just beginning to sink in, even though she still has six months left.

Celebrating the 100th show, she said: "For me, this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that’s it."

"And that feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour. Because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do a hundred shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," she added.

