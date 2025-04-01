Hyderabad vs Bengaluru vs Chennai vs Andhra: Dosa Debate Goes Viral on the Internet

The age-old debate on which region makes the best dosa has flared up once again on social media, with food lovers from across India passionately defending their local favorites. The latest wave of discussion has erupted on X (formerly Twitter), where netizens have been comparing dosas from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Andhra Pradesh.

While Chennai and Bengaluru have long been known for their iconic dosas, the dosas from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are winning hearts. Many users from Andhra Pradesh were quick to declare that dosas from their state are “the best” and that those from other states are “overrated.” One user boldly stated, “India needs to eat dosas from Andhra Pradesh. Dosas made anywhere else are overrated,” adding that the chutneys from Andhra are far superior to those from Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru.

India needs to eat dosas from Andhra Pradesh



Dosas made anywhere else are overrated



TN makes the worst dosas and worst chutneys



Bangalore makes good dosas but chutneys arent upto the mark



But you get that best dosa and the best chutneys in Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/tTm072LUEI — Bhavan | Protein Minister of India (@BhavanChand) March 31, 2025

Telangana’s fans didn’t back down either. Supporters praised the rich and flavorful chutneys, particularly those made with groundnuts, which they claim cannot be matched anywhere else in the country. “The best chutneys I have ever had are from Telangana,” said one enthusiastic commenter. They even suggested that Telangana’s dosa offerings, when paired with their signature chutneys, create a taste that is hard to beat.

However, some users continued to support Chennai’s soft idlis and Bengaluru’s Mysore Masala dosas, but the discussion was far from one-sided. There was a lot of praise for Andhra’s Karam Dosa, known for its spiciness, and Telangana’s unique chutneys. A few users raised concerns about the spiciness of Andhra food, but many seemed to embrace the bold flavors.

While opinions remain divided, a surprising consensus emerged—many agreed that the best dosas are often made at home. “The best dosas, chutneys, and sambar are made at home. No restaurant can match the love and hygiene that goes into homemade food,” one user noted, highlighting the unbeatable comfort of a home-cooked meal.