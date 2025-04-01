Rape convict Asaram surrenders at Jodhpur Jail as interim bail expires

Jodhpur, April 1 (IANS) Self-styled godman Asaram, convicted of raping a minor, has surrendered at Jodhpur Central Jail after the expiry of his interim bail granted by the Rajasthan High Court.

His bail term ended on March 31, and his legal team has now filed a petition for an extension, which is set to be heard on Wednesday.

Due to the court holiday from March 29 to 31, Asaram's lawyer, Nishant Borda, had requested an urgent hearing on Tuesday.

Rajasthan High Court lawyer Dinesh Jain confirmed that the petition seeking an extension of interim bail will be heard on Wednesday.

Asaram has been convicted in rape cases registered in both Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and has been sentenced to life imprisonment in both cases.

The Gujarat High Court last week extended his interim bail till June 30; however, until he secures relief in both cases, he will not be able to walk free.

He was arrested by Jodhpur Police from Indore ashram on the charges of raping a minor.

Following a prolonged trial, he was convicted under the POCSO Act and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018.

The second case pertains to his Gandhinagar ashram in Gujarat, where a female follower accused him of repeated sexual assault in 2013.

In January 2023, after hearing the case, the Gandhinagar Court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Gujarat rape case on January 7, and in the Jodhpur case on January 14.

After spending 11 years, 4 months, and 12 days in jail, Asaram was granted interim bail due to health concerns.

