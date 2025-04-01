MP: ‘CM Rise’ schools renamed as ‘Sandipani Vidyalayas’

Bhopal, April 1 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has decided to rename the ‘CM RISE’ schools, originally launched under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, as ‘Sandipani Vidyalaya’.

This move aims to infuse a cultural essence into the education system while transforming government schools into centers of holistic and advanced learning.

The schools will now reflect the legacy of Sandipani Rishi and his disciple Lord Krishna, incorporating thematic elements into their design and teaching models, said Kailash Vijayvargiya, government spokesperson and the state Urban Development Minister here on Tuesday.

The ‘CM RISE’ initiative was originally introduced to elevate the quality of education in government schools, focusing on a student-centered approach to create world-class institutions accessible to all.

These schools boast state-of-the-art infrastructure, including smart classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, and enriched libraries. Transportation facilities are also provided to ensure accessibility for students. The program emphasises holistic education, blending academics, skill development, and character-building to nurture well-rounded individuals.

Citizenship education is a key focus, aiming to instill civic values and practical knowledge in students. The initiative was developed in collaboration with Peepul – a non-government organisation, and operates at four levels: district, development block, cluster, and village groups.

One of the ‘CM RISE’ schools, Vinoba in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, gained international recognition as a finalist in the ‘Innovation’ category of the World’s Best School Prizes, 2024.

Highlighting the renaming decision, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav explained that the name ‘CM RISE’ felt reminiscent of the British era, prompting the shift to ‘Sandipani Vidyalaya’ to honour Indian heritage.

The renamed schools will continue to prioritise advanced educational facilities while integrating cultural themes. This initiative represents a significant step toward modernising education while preserving traditional values, ensuring a balanced and enriched learning environment for students across the state.

As of June 2024, Madhya Pradesh has 369 fully equipped ‘CM Rise’ schools operating with world-class facilities.

