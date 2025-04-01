The Old Guard 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch this Charlize Theron Actioner Online

Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the fearless warrior, in the upcoming season of The Old Guard. Soon, the captivating Theron will lead the second season of this action-packed adventure on OTT.

The immortal warriors are back with yet another adventure, and this time it's going to be more chaos and action. This Ruth Barrett and Max Aruj musical will go live on Netflix starting July 2.

Besides Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne will also be back as Nile. Marwan Kenzari , Luca Marinelli, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all reprise their roles in the second season. Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will also join the party this time around.

Victoria Mahoney will direct the second installment, while Greg Rucka, the original writer, will write the script.

Netflix is currently withholding details about the plot of The Old Guard 2. What fans can expect is that Quỳnh is back, and she's about to shake things up. They locked her into a coffin and threw her into the ocean, where she likely lay for centuries. She will undoubtedly exact her revenge.

Furthermore, Andy and her team will be dealing with bigger enemies, betrayals, and greater battles. There can't be a better time than now for audiences to watch The Old Guard 1 and be ready for the second part.