I'd like to work with Christopher Nolan : Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan has expressed his desire to work with British American director Christopher Nolan. While on a USA Tour in Atlanta to mark his 25 years in the Indian Entertainment Industry, the ‘Koi..Mil Gaya’ actor opened up about his wish.

Calling the Academy Award winning director as 'one of his favourites', Hrithik spoke about his admiration for Christopher Nolan's work. He is celebrated for his films like Mememto (2000), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014) and his most recent work Oppenheimer (2023) which won the Academy Award for Best Director and Best Picture.

When asked about his dream director whom he would like to work with, Hrithik quipped, 'Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning,' alluding to his debut film 'Kaho... Naa Pyaar Hai'. Adding further, he stated, 'Now, I'd actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors.

The audience of Atlanta applauded Hrithik's answer. The ‘Kaho Na Pyar Haii’ actor who is immensely popular overseas for his films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Dhoom 2', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'War', to name a few, embarked on a USA Tour after nearly two decades. The tour witnessed an audience of nearly 5000 in its very first location - Atlanta.

Hrithik Roshan and his family recently tasted success with the documentary ‘The Roshans’ on Netflix. The documentary is an introspective on Roshans family over three generations.

Hrithik will next be seen in Yash Raj Film's War 2 alongside NTR Jr and Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on August 14th , 2025. He will also be donning director’s hat for the first time with ‘Krrish-4'. Recently his father Rakesh Roshan made an official announcement about the same on social media.

