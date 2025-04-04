YSRCP opposed Waqf Bill - Watch Video

New Delhi, April 4: YSRCP has affirmed that their party issued a whip directing its members to vote against the Waqf Bill. The recorded proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha serve as clear evidence of their opposition to the legislation. Additionally, the speech delivered by YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy in the Rajya Sabha stands as further direct proof of their stance.

In a bold move, YV Subba Reddy has challenged TDP to provide evidence proving that the YSRCP did not oppose the bill. He questioned their ability to back up their claims, asserting that they lack the courage to do so. He further accused them of habitually engaging in politics based on fake news.