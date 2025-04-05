Rama Navami 2025: Panakam and Vada Pappu Recipe!

Rama Navami, one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, is observed with great enthusiasm and fervor throughout India. Rama Navami this year will be on April 6, 2025. On this sacred day, devotees worship Lord Rama by offering Panakam, a sweet beverage prepared using jaggery, pepper, and other ingredients, and Vada Pappu, a preparation of split green gram. These offerings are not only a gesture of devotion but also carry Ayurvedic importance.

Ayurvedic Importance of Panakam

Panakam is an invigorating beverage ideal for the summer. The spices found in Panakam, i.e., pepper and cardamom, have medicinal properties, which are good for overcoming common throat issues faced during the current season. Panakam helps to ward off respiratory issues, according to Ayurvedic authorities, and augments immunity.

The Importance of Vada Pappu

Vada Pappu, in contrast, is a dish considered to have cooling effects that would lower the temperature of the body. It also happens to be a good fiber and protein food. Ayurveda suggests that Vada Pappu is capable of stimulating digestion and eliminating digestive system disorders.

Panakam Recipe

Ingredients:

6 cups of water

1.5 cups of jaggery

30 peppercorns

6 cardamoms

1/4 teaspoon dry ginger powder

3 slices of lemon

A fistful of tulsi leaves

Pinch of salt

Pinch of green cardamom powder

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients in a large container.

Mix it thoroughly to melt the jaggery.

Serve cold.

Vada Pappu Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 cups of split green gram

1 green chilli, chopped fine

3 tablespoons of grated coconut

1/4 cup of mango pieces

2 tablespoons of coriander leaf, chopped

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Instructions:

Soak the split green gram in water for an hour.

Grind the soaked gram into a paste.

Add chopped green chili, grated coconut, mango pieces, and coriander leaves to the paste.

Mix well and add salt and lemon juice to taste.

Serve chilled.

Conclusion

Rama Navami is a prominent festival that is celebrated with lots of enthusiasm and fervor all over India. The offerings prepared for Lord Rama on this day, i.e., Panakam and Vada Pappu, have Ayurvedic importance and are thought to possess medicinal qualities. By preparing these dishes and offering them to Lord Rama, the devotees are not only able to exhibit their faith but also get the benefit of the medicinal values of the ingredients used.

Also read: Ram Navami 2025: Date, Time, Puja Timings and Celebrations