IPL 2025: Cricket takes time, but if you do the right things, success will come, says Jaiswal

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t been in the best of form in IPL 2025 – as seen from his scores of 1, 29 and 4. But the left-hander feels things in cricket takes time to click and one if does the right things, then success would surely come.

“I have a lot of faith in myself—my game, my thoughts, and my abilities. Ultimately, it’s my responsibility to take my career forward, and I know how hard I need to work. Cricket demands a lot of sacrifices, but people only notice them when you achieve something or perform well.”

“For me, if I want to succeed, I need to work hard in every aspect—whether it’s practice, training, diet, or mindset. When you put in the effort day and night, stay consistent, and keep pushing yourself, the results will eventually follow. My focus has always been on preparation, maintaining the right mindset, and believing in myself. Cricket takes time, but if you do the right things, success will come,” said Jaiswal to JioHotstar.

He further reflected on his recent experiences with the Indian team across formats before coming back for IPL 2025. “I have learned a lot. Indian cricket and the TATA IPL offer completely different experiences. Representing the country comes with its own unique challenges, while the IPL provides a distinct competitive environment.”

“However, both formats present valuable learning opportunities. Playing under pressure across various formats—Test cricket, One-Day cricket, and T20—has taught me the importance of adaptability. The key takeaway for me has been to remain flexible, stay aware, and adjust to different situations as they arise. I am thoroughly enjoying the journey and continuously striving to evolve as a player.”

Jaiswal further explained how he approaches different formats and game scenarios whether he’s with the Indian team or in the IPL. “I believe it all comes down to your mindset, experience, and understanding of the game, as well as how much you prioritize the team. For me, the key question is always: What does my team need at this moment?”

“Based on that, I shape my approach and play in a way that benefits the team. If the situation demands that I score 15 runs off six balls, I will go for it. If I need to play 50 balls and score 10 runs, I can do that as well. During practice, I create different match scenarios in my mind—how to chase a target, how to rotate the strike, and how to adapt to various situations.”

“At the international level, there is a lot of emphasis on putting the team first, batting according to the team’s needs, and adjusting your game accordingly. Preparing for that requires significant mental conditioning as well. So, for me, it's about continuously understanding and refining my approach to the game,” he elaborated.

Jaiswal signed off by talking about his blazing century coming against a formidable Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. “That day was special. I approached it with the same mindset I always have—trusting my preparation and believing that I could do it. And when I achieved it, I felt immense gratitude. I especially want to thank Rajasthan Royals for the way they have nurtured me over the years.”

“I’ve been with them for six years, and they have always taken great care of me. Throughout my IPL journey, I’ve learned a lot from my senior players. I’ve gained valuable insights into how to evolve my game, where I can improve, and what adjustments I need to make. I’m enjoying every moment, and I’m sure the journey ahead will be amazing. More than anything, I would love to keep entertaining the fans.”

