Holiday for Delhi Schools due to Air Pollution, Except Class 10 and Class 12 Students!

The Delhi government has decided to shift all schools in the capital to online classes by giving holidays for offline classes except for Class 10 and 12 students with severe air pollution. The decision was taken after the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi touched hazardous levels, crossing 450-500 levels in several areas, including Anand Vihar, Chandni Chowk, and Dwarka.

Chief Minister Atishi announced a halt to physical classes for students up to Class 9, but physical classes continue for Class 10 and 12. The Delhi government has imposed GRAP IV - Graded Response Action Plan with severe curbs on vehicle movement as well as construction work.

Acute air pollution is harmful to the health of human beings, especially in susceptible groups such as children, the elderly, and any sufferer of respiratory conditions. The Delhi government's move seeks to protect the health and well-being of students.

Delhi schools have been closed for two days in the past as poor air quality invited the government to consider shifting to an online mode amid rising pollution levels. The situation remains critical and authorities continue to monitor the air quality and act accordingly.

The new GRAP-IV curbs aim to reduce the pollution crisis brought about by additional restrictions on non-essential light commercial vehicles plying from outside Delhi and ordering offices in districts of the National Capital Region to operate at 50% capacity. To reduce pollution levels without risking the health of its citizens, specifically its students, the Delhi government seeks to impose fresh curbs.

