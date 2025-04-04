April 5, Saturday Bank Holiday or not?

Indian banks usually follow national and provincial bank holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. But this Saturday, April 5, 2025, is an exception. Banks in India will be open except in Telangana, where banks will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, or Babuji.

Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti is observed annually on April 5 to commemorate his role in India's struggle for freedom, social justice movement, and farm reforms. He was a prominent leader who worked as India's Defence Minister in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, which resulted in the establishment of Bangladesh.

Though Telangana will have bank shut-downs, digital banking options will continue 24/7. Customers are still able to transfer money, pay bills, and conduct transactions using internet banking, mobile banking, and automatic teller machines.

In April 2025, there are several bank holidays in various states, including observances like Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya. Also, April 1 is a compulsory bank holiday in all states for the closing of yearly accounts.

The following are the bank holidays in April 2025:

April 1: Yearly account closing (All states)

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Telangana)

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti & regional holidays

April 15: Bengali New Year's Day, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu

April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

April 18: Good Friday

April 21: Garia Puja (Agartala)

April 29: Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti (Shimla)

April 30: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

It is necessary to verify if banks are open in your state before making arrangements for visits.

