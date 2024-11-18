2025 Public Holidays in India: Complete List

As the new year approaches, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions has announced the list of public holidays for 2024. The list includes 17 gazetted holidays and 34 restricted (optional) holidays, providing ample opportunities for rest, relaxation, and celebration throughout the year.

Public Holidays 2024

The following are the 17 gazetted holidays announced by the government:

Republic Day - January 26 (Sunday)

Maha Shivaratri - February 26 (Wednesday)

Holi - March 14 (Friday)

Id-ul-Fitr - March 31 (Monday)

Mahavir Jayanti - April 10 (Thursday)

Good Friday - April 18 (Friday)

Budha Purnima - May 12 (Monday)

Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) - June 7 (Saturday)

Muharram - July 6 (Sunday)

Independence Day - August 15 (Friday)

Janmashtami - August 16 (Saturday)

Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) - September 5 (Friday)

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday - October 2 (Thursday)

Dussehra - October 2 (Thursday)

Diwali (Deepavali) - October 20 (Monday)

Guru Nanak’s Birthday - November 5 (Wednesday)

Christmas Day - December 25 (Thursday)

With this list of public holidays now easy to plan your year with, whether it is a family gathering, a weekend getaway, or some much-needed rest, there will surely be an opportunity to rejuvenate.

The government has also declared 34 restricted (optional) holidays so that employee can opt for holidays that are important in their religion and culture.

As we usher in the new year, we should take full advantage of these public holidays: create memories with the love of one's life, discover new destinations, or just simply have some rest. Mark down these dates and make holiday plans today! Down these dates and make holiday plans today!

Also read: November 18, Bank holiday in Karnataka!