Karnataka Government Offices Holiday on February 20

Karnataka State Government Employees' Association organized a huge convention on February 20 at Bengaluru and nearly 10,000 government employees from all corners of the state are expected to participate in the convention. Considering the presence of government employees during the convention, the state government announced a holiday on February 20 as part of special privileges for the event participants coinciding with the observation of State Day in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The convention, to be opened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will witness the attendance of employees of all districts and taluks of Karnataka. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will be the guest of honour.

The convention will deliberate on the various demands of the employees such as outstanding matters related to their salary, promotions, and other benefits, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association said.

It is the first important convention of the association since December 2024 when new office-bearers were elected. The association requested all its members to come out in large numbers and make the convention a huge success.

The convention will be organized at Tripura Vasini grounds in the Palace Grounds of Bengaluru. The programme is likely to begin at 10 am and continue till 5 pm.

