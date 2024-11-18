November 18, Bank holiday in Karnataka!

All banks in the state of Karnataka remained closed on November 18 due to the holiday in remembrance of Kanakadasa Jayanti the state holiday commemorates the life and philosophy of the 16th-century poet, philosopher, and social reformer, Kanaka Dasa.

The scheduled bank holiday today may cause inconvenience to some of its customers who had, for instance, planned visits to banks with some transactions, but services on Internet banking and other ATM transactions will still go through.

Annually, Kanakadasa Jayanti falls on the 18th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu Lunar Calendar. It commemorates the life works, teachings, and service of Saint Kanakadasa, who was a fighter for equality and social justice.

Apart from being a holiday for banks, schools, and other government offices in Karnataka, the day also gives an opportunity for people to reflect upon Kanakadasa's ideals concerning the enduring values of social harmony and inclusiveness that he espoused.

People, therefore, should plan their transactions at banks accordingly or check with different banks for updates on holiday hours. Urgent transactions can be made through online banking services.

The bank holiday today reminds us of the greatness and the legacy of the great saint Kanakadasa in Karnataka's cultural and social fabric. His teachings instil inspiration in people to strive for an even more inclusive, harmonious society.

Also read: November 18 holiday for schools in Karnataka