November 18 holiday for schools in Karnataka

Karnataka schools will observe a holiday on November 18th to commemorate the birth anniversary of Kanakadasa, a renowned saint and poet of the 16th century. This holiday is part of the state's efforts to honour its cultural and spiritual heritage.

The occasion, Kanakadasa Jayanti, is an annual celebration in commemoration of the birthday of a prominent Bhakti movement figure, Kanakadasa. It is held in respect for his immense contribution to Kannada literature and his absolute devotion to Lord Krishna.

On this holiday, students and staff will get a chance to engage in different cultural events, processions, and other festivities organized to commemorate the life and legacy of Kanakadasa.

The state government declared November 18th a holiday, in sync with the efforts of the state to preserve Karnataka's rich cultural tradition and spur awareness about her iconic figures.

Schools and institutions would remain closed on November 18th to enable students to participate in these celebrations and pay their due respect to this legendary saint.

