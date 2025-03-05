March 14 Stock Market Holiday for Holi in India

The Indian stock market, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), announced a holiday on March 14, 2025, to celebrate the colourful Holi Festival. Consequently, all trading operations will halt, with no dealings being conducted on the equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments.

The Holi festivities, celebrating the victory of good over evil, will shut down the Indian stock market. The BSE and NSE have informed us that trading in the electronic gold receipts (EGR) and currency derivatives segments will also be suspended on this day.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

The Indian stock market will have a total of 14 trading holidays in 2025, according to the holiday calendar published by the BSE and NSE. These holidays are:

Mahashivratri - February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Holi - March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) - March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti - April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Good Friday - April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Maharashtra Day - May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

Independence Day - August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi - August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra - October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan - October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Diwali Balipratipada - October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev - November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Christmas - December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

Muhurat Trading in 2025

Investors are hereby informed that October 21, 2025, will be a holiday for trading due to Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat Trading, however, will be held on this day, and the timings will be intimated later by way of a circular.

