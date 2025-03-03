School Holidays in March 2025: Check Dates and State-Wise List

The month of March is here, and with it comes a slew of school holidays that students have been eagerly waiting for. Like February, March also promises to be a month of relaxation and fun for school students, with several holidays lined up.

Holi and Holika Dahan Holidays

The first major holiday of the month is on March 13, 2025, which marks the celebration of Holika Dahan. Most schools are likely to remain closed on this day. The next day, March 14, 2025, is Holi, and schools in most states of the country will remain closed.

Weekly Holidays

Besides the Holi holidays, the students also look forward to weekly holidays on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays. There are five Saturdays and five Sundays in March 2025, and this means students will have ample opportunities to relax and recharge.

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi Holidays

March 30, 2025, the schools in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will be closed due to Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Sukhladi.

Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Last but not least, the schools in many states will be closed on March 31, 2025, due to Eid-ul-Fitr. Those states are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

Rangpanchami Holiday

Some of the schools can also be closed on March 15, 2025, due to Rangpanchami.

State-Wise List of Holidays

Following is a state-wise list of holidays in March 2025:

- Uttar Pradesh: March 13-14 (Holi), March 31 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- Bihar: March 13 (Holi), March 31 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- Uttarakhand: March 13-14 (Holi), March 31 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- Madhya Pradesh: March 14 (Holi), March 31 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- Haryana: March 14 (Holi), March 31 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- Rajasthan: March 13-14 (Holi), March 31 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- West Bengal: March 14 (Holi), March 31-April 1 (Eid-ul-Fitr)

- Karnataka: March 30 (Ugadi)

- Maharashtra: March 30 (Gudi Padwa)

- Andhra Pradesh: March 30 (Ugadi)

- Telangana: March 30 (Ugadi)

Also read: Telangana EAMCET 2025 Application Form: Apply, Registration Fees, Exam Dates