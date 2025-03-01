Bank Holidays in Hyderabad March 2025; 8 Days in total!

Residents of Hyderabad, take note! Banks in the city will be closed for eight days in March 2025, owing to various public holidays. This includes Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, and Ugadi, among others. As per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and key festivals.

Bank Holiday List for Hyderabad in March 2025

In order not to cause any inconvenience, listed below are the Hyderabad bank holidays during March 2025:

March 2: Sunday

March 8: Second Saturday

March 14: Holi

March 16: Sunday

March 22: Fourth Saturday

March 23: Sunday

March 30: Sunday (Ugadi)

March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr

Online Bank Services Will Stay Functional

The physical branches of the bank shall remain closed during these days but online bank services will remain available. This keeps customers in a position to effect critical transactions on holiday days too.

Banking in Hyderabad: A Diverse Scene

Hyderabad, like other Indian cities, has a diverse array of banks. They consist of public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks, and others. Each bank might observe holiday rules applicable to the state where they are located.

In summary, Hyderabad residents are encouraged to schedule their banking operations ahead of time, taking into account the banks' eight-day closure in March 2025. Online banking facilities are available, important transactions can still be made even during holidays.