I have made Good Bad Ugly as a fan of Ajith Kumar, says Adhik Ravichandran

Chennai, Mar 1 (IANS) Thrilled with the emphatic response of actor Ajith Kumar's fans to the teaser of his film, 'Good Bad Ugly', director Adhik Ravichandran has said that he has made the film as a fan of actor Ajith Kumar.

The makers of the action extravaganza released the teaser of the film on Friday night. Several fans flocked to the theatres to watch the teaser on the big screen.

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who joined the fans at a theatre in Chennai, was seen enjoying like a fan.

When asked to comment on the response of fans to his film’s teaser, Adhik said, “I have made this film as a fan (of Ajith). When fans enjoy, I am delighted. I am boy who used to stick posters and put up banners. I have got an opportunity to direct sir in a film. I am very happy with th response. Without sir’s approval, trailer will not be out. Sir is very happy. The film is releasing on April 10. Watch it and enjoy it. “

At the time of releasing the teaser, the director had, on his X timeline said, “ Feeling very emotional. thank you for this opportunity sir. This is For my Sir, my own KING . I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here is the teaser of #GoodBadUgly.”

The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, have announced that the teaser was trending at the first position on YouTube with a whopping 25 million views in less than 24 hours.

The explosive teaser begins with a man in fear saying, “AK is a red dragon. If he has come herre breaking his own rules, that means he will finish you with just his breath.” The teaser then has Ajith Kumar saying, “No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad.I'll show you.” Ajith then goes on to say, “All that we musn't do in life, we must do sometimes baby. That!”

The teaser gives away the fact that the film is a proper commercial entertainer that will contain all that fans expect in an Ajith film –racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

