November 20 Holiday for schools in Uttar Pradesh due to By-elections

Even after various holidays due to Diwali and Chhath Puja, Uttar Pradesh schools are getting holidays due to elections in the state. The State government announced that it will declare a holiday on November 20, 2024, as schools in the state will remain closed as by-elections are going to be held on this day in the state and nine assembly constituencies.

Also read: November 16, 17: Heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu

The holiday, however, will not apply to the state. Only schools in the districts where voting will take place will be shut down. Those districts are Mainpuri, Kanpur City, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Phulpur, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Aligarh, and Muzaffarnagar.

Nine assembly constituencies in the state will go to the by-elections, according to the official notification released by the state government, which declares that schools will remain closed for the period. It means it will affect the students and the staff of these areas, but the numbers of schools that have been affected aren't mentioned with regard to it.

Also read: 2025 Holidays: Thailand New Holidays for Tourism Growth

There are reportedly already 118 holidays communicated by the Uttar Pradesh government in their calendar of academics for the year 2024. Among the holidays are the summer vacation, Sundays, and other festivals. There are 40 days of summer vacation from May 20 to June 15.

Also read: November 18, 19, 20 holidays for schools in Maharastra