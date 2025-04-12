April 14, Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE Remain Closed for Ambedkar Jayanti

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will observe a holiday on Monday, April 14, 2025, in commemoration of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the annual holiday calendar issued by both exchanges, no trading activity will take place in various segments, including equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB).

Segments Impacted by the Shutdown

The following segments will be shut down entirely on April 14:

Equity

Equity Derivatives

SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing)

Currency Derivatives

EGR (Electronic Gold Receipts)

Market Holidays in April 2025

April 14 (Monday): Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

Full-Year Market Holiday for 2025

The Indian stock market has 14 planned holidays in 2025, including national and religious occasions. Some important holidays coming up include:

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 21-22 (Tuesday- Wednesday): Diwali & Balipratipada

November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurab

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

Investors are requested to schedule their trades accordingly and keep themselves informed about the official holiday calendars to avoid any inconvenience.

