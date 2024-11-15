November 18, 19, 20 holidays for schools in Maharastra

The Maharashtra Education Department has announced the holidays for schools across the state from November 18 to 20, as proper preparations need to be made for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Elections. Many teachers will have to engage in election duties and various schools will be converted into polling booths, which will be helpful in making the electoral process perform effectively.

Election Preparations

With the elections to be held on November 20, the teachers are doomed to be part of the electoral process. The schools, that normally serve as polling venues, would have to be turned over to the election authorities for the needed preparation before voting day. Such turnover requires that these institutions have to close temporarily to allow for the election setup and everything that would fall into place on voting day.

Supporting the Decision

Tushar Mahajan, Deputy Secretary of the School Education Department has sent a circular to the Education Commissioner emphasizing the point that schools need to be closed down for smooth management of elections. Ex-headmaster Mahendra Ganpule also welcomes the move as he is of the opinion that organizing elections is good enough to disorganize educational activities as all the teachers are involved in the entire election process.

Why School Needs to Be Closed?

Accordingly, Ganpule suggests that school management and local authorities must view the peculiarities of their situation before even considering closing up shop as the blanket approach may not be apt for all places. This approach will ensure that the educational needs of a student are struck at par with the logistical requirements of the election process.

School closures reflect the state's intent to ensure a proper democratic process. With 288 seats in the Legislative Assembly up for the polls, these elections are of prime importance for the future governance of Maharashtra. Counting and results will be declared on November 23.

